In last trading session, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) saw 606,404 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.93 trading at -$0.07 or -0.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.03 Billion. That closing price of TCRR’s stock is at a discount of -15.94% from its 52-week high price of $35.86 and is indicating a premium of 81.12% from its 52-week low price of $5.84. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 436.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 423.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.56 in the current quarter.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.23%, in the last five days TCRR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $31.75- price level, adding 2.58% to its value on the day. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 116.6% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.84% in past 5-day. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) showed a performance of 13.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.46 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.89 to the stock, which implies a rise of 51.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $37 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $65. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +110.15% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 19.62% for stock’s current value.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -79.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 96.71% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 98.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 132 institutions for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MPM Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TCRR for having 4.05 Million shares of worth $82.31 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP, which was holding about 3.37 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $68.5 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 627142 shares of worth $12.74 Million or 1.88% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 563.8 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $15.36 Million in the company or a holder of 1.69% of company’s stock.

