In last trading session, Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) saw 236,265 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.32 trading at $0.33 or 6.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $138.32 Million. That closing price of LOV’s stock is at a discount of -26.88% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a premium of 66.17% from its 52-week low price of $1.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 143.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 77.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spark Networks SE (LOV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.61%, in the last five days LOV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $5.42-1 price level, adding 1.85% to its value on the day. Spark Networks SE’s shares saw a change of 17.44% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.76% in past 5-day. Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV) showed a performance of 16.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 60.96 Million shares which calculate 0.78 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 78.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +87.97% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 69.17% for stock’s current value.

Spark Networks SE (LOV) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -168% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.52% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29 institutions for Spark Networks SE that are currently holding shares of the company. Osmium Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at LOV for having 2.44 Million shares of worth $11.94 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 70.35% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Peak6 Investments, L.P., which was holding about 1.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 44.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.63 Million.

On the other hand, AMG Yacktman Special Opportunities Fd and DWS Communications Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 86000 shares of worth $420.54 Thousand or 2.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 35.04 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $171.33 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.01% of company’s stock.

