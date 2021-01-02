In last trading session, Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) saw 660,910 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.74 trading at -$0.14 or -1.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $363.19 Million. That closing price of RVP’s stock is at a discount of -47.02% from its 52-week high price of $15.79 and is indicating a premium of 90.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.29%, in the last five days RVP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $12.44- price level, adding 13.69% to its value on the day. Retractable Technologies, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 616% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.45% in past 5-day. Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP) showed a performance of -7.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.98 Million shares which calculate 3.69 days to cover the short interests.

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (RVP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 21.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 219.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:RVP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 60.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 22.66% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83 institutions for Retractable Technologies, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at RVP for having 1.61 Million shares of worth $10.75 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 957.35 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.9% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.38 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 456243 shares of worth $3.04 Million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 314.4 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.64 Million in the company or a holder of 0.95% of company’s stock.

