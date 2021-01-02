In last trading session, Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) saw 517,846 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.75 trading at -$0.16 or -8.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $20.28 Million. That closing price of GRIL’s stock is at a discount of -190.86% from its 52-week high price of $5.09 and is indicating a premium of 25.14% from its 52-week low price of $1.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 212.1 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -8.38%, in the last five days GRIL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $2.02 price level, adding 13.37% to its value on the day. Muscle Maker, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -54.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.5% in past 5-day. Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) showed a performance of -18.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 183.82 Million shares which calculate 88.8 days to cover the short interests.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 32.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 14.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for Muscle Maker, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC is the top institutional holder at GRIL for having 11Thousand shares of worth $15.62 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 8.1 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.5 Thousand.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored