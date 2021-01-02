In last trading session, Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) saw 375,818 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 7.06. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.94 trading at -$0.06 or -2% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $18.16 Million. That closing price of ICD’s stock is at a discount of -709.52% from its 52-week high price of $23.8 and is indicating a premium of 63.27% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 143.63 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 415.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$2.63 in the current quarter.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2%, in the last five days ICD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $3.40-1 price level, adding 13.53% to its value on the day. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -85.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.82% in past 5-day. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) showed a performance of -7.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 102.21 Million shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +138.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -65.99% for stock’s current value.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (ICD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -12.24% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 124.38% while that of industry is 12.1. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -31.5% in the current quarter and calculating 11.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -59.2% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $19Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $45.29 Million and $38.49 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -71.3% while estimating it to be -50.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 13.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -91.7% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7%

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.23% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.5% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.17%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42 institutions for Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. MSD Partners, L.P. is the top institutional holder at ICD for having 941.93 Thousand shares of worth $2.3 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MSD Capital, L.P., which was holding about 223.59 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.62% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $545.56 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Energy Service are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 53285 shares of worth $130.02 Thousand or 0.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 47.36 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $110.08 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.77% of company’s stock.

