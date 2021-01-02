In last trading session, Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) saw 341,551 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.12 trading at -$0.03 or -2.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $91.17 Million. That closing price of AVCO’s stock is at a discount of -95.89% from its 52-week high price of $2.194 and is indicating a premium of 55.36% from its 52-week low price of $0.5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 271.96 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 321.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.61%, in the last five days AVCO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $1.25 price level, adding 10.4% to its value on the day. Avalon GloboCare Corp.’s shares saw a change of -41.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.94% in past 5-day. Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO) showed a performance of -11.11% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.61 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (AVCO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -122.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ:AVCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 65.73% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 48 institutions for Avalon GloboCare Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at AVCO for having 966.27 Thousand shares of worth $1.21 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 615.49 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.83% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $769.36 Thousand.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 475790 shares of worth $599.5 Thousand or 0.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 470.57 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $588.21 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.63% of company’s stock.

