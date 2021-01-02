In last trading session, Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) saw 584,068 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.05. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.49 trading at -$0.08 or -1.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.11 Million. That closing price of ISNS’s stock is at a discount of -33.63% from its 52-week high price of $6 and is indicating a premium of 37.86% from its 52-week low price of $2.79. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 34.43 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 56.24 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.75%, in the last five days ISNS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $5.23-1 price level, adding 14.15% to its value on the day. Image Sensing Systems, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.07% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.22% in past 5-day. Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS) showed a performance of -0.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.39 Million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -10.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -10.91% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -10.91% for stock’s current value.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (ISNS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 272.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISNS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 31.95% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.2%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for Image Sensing Systems, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ISNS for having 219.75 Thousand shares of worth $797.7 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 4.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 209.24 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $759.54 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 79211 shares of worth $287.54 Thousand or 1.48% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 63.35 Thousand shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $231.22 Thousand in the company or a holder of 1.18% of company’s stock.

