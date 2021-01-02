In last trading session, GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG) saw 324,165 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.18 trading at -$0.1 or -4.39% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $319.23 Million. That closing price of GLDG’s stock is at a discount of -53.67% from its 52-week high price of $3.35 and is indicating a premium of 62.39% from its 52-week low price of $0.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 439.57 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 484.13 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GoldMining Inc. (GLDG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.39%, in the last five days GLDG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $2.36-7 price level, adding 7.43% to its value on the day. GoldMining Inc.’s shares saw a change of 113.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.8% in past 5-day. GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG) showed a performance of 4.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.25 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.98 to the stock, which implies a rise of 128.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.2 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +244.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 46.79% for stock’s current value.

GoldMining Inc. (GLDG) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GoldMining Inc. (NYSE:GLDG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.29% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.5%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 12 institutions for GoldMining Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Carlson (DI) Investment Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at GLDG for having 14Thousand shares of worth $33.89 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF and John Hancock Fds II-International Small Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 63546 shares of worth $132.18 Thousand or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.5 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $37.8 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored