In last trading session, Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw 437,241 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.52 trading at $0.09 or 1.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $362.15 Million. That closing price of GILT’s stock is at a discount of -65.03% from its 52-week high price of $10.76 and is indicating a premium of 27.91% from its 52-week low price of $4.7. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 378.79 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 517.61 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.4%, in the last five days GILT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $6.53-0 price level, adding 0.15% to its value on the day. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -17.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.36% in past 5-day. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) showed a performance of 7.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 534.16 Million shares which calculate 1.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.42 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -16.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.42 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.42. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -16.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.87% for stock’s current value.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 110.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 96.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

GILT Dividends

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 18 and May 22, 2017, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 39.19%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.52 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.61% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.08% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.94%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89 institutions for Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at GILT for having 2.93 Million shares of worth $15.97 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.28% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 2.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.68 Million.

On the other hand, Arbitrage Fund and Litman Gregory Masters Alternative Strategies Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 695247 shares of worth $3.75 Million or 1.25% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 468.91 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.56 Million in the company or a holder of 0.84% of company’s stock.

