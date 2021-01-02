In last trading session, Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw 413,363 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.9 trading at -$2.4 or -6.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.52 Billion. That closing price of FMTX’s stock is at a discount of -61.4% from its 52-week high price of $56.33 and is indicating a premium of 9.89% from its 52-week low price of $31.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 685.46 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 342.55 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.81 in the current quarter.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.43%, in the last five days FMTX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $40.09- price level, adding 12.94% to its value on the day. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -10.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.31% in past 5-day. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) showed a performance of -20.21% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.9 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (FMTX) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 89 institutions for Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the top institutional holder at FMTX for having 9.01 Million shares of worth $449.14 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 21.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cormorant Asset Management, LP, which was holding about 3.38 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.21% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $168.43 Million.

On the other hand, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 543025 shares of worth $27.06 Million or 1.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 461.67 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $23.01 Million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored