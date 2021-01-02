In last trading session, Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) saw 151,572 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.4. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.91 trading at -$0.14 or -1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $378.36 Million. That closing price of DMLP’s stock is at a discount of -96.7% from its 52-week high price of $21.46 and is indicating a premium of 21.91% from its 52-week low price of $8.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 82.21 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 83Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.27%, in the last five days DMLP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $11.57- price level, adding 5.7% to its value on the day. Dorchester Minerals, L.P.’s shares saw a change of -44.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.8% in past 5-day. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) showed a performance of -0.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 80.71 Million shares which calculate 0.97 days to cover the short interests.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (DMLP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -7.1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

DMLP Dividends

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 05 and November 05, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 12.59%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.39 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 9.24%.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 17.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75 institutions for Dorchester Minerals, L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at DMLP for having 762.03 Thousand shares of worth $7.87 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.2% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Jefferies Group Inc, which was holding about 724.38 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.48 Million.

On the other hand, Royce Value Trust, Inc. and Royce Micro Cap Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 279148 shares of worth $2.88 Million or 0.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 153.96 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.59 Million in the company or a holder of 0.44% of company’s stock.

