In last trading session, Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) saw 251,835 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27 trading at $0.36 or 1.35% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.35 Billion. That closing price of MSP’s stock is at a discount of -23.93% from its 52-week high price of $33.46 and is indicating a premium of 9.22% from its 52-week low price of $24.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 463.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.02 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Datto Holding Corp. (MSP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $35.64 to the stock, which implies a rise of 32% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $39. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +44.44% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.52% for stock’s current value.

Datto Holding Corp. (MSP) estimates and forecasts

10 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $133.64 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $135.44 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 17.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP)’s Major holders

On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Blackrock Mid Cap Dividend Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 413041 shares of worth $11.77 Million or 0.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 55.85 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.59 Million in the company or a holder of 0.03% of company’s stock.

.

