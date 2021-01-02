In last trading session, China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw 332,764 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.48. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.73 trading at -$0.07 or -1.84% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.37 Million. That closing price of CCRC’s stock is at a discount of -194.64% from its 52-week high price of $10.99 and is indicating a premium of 10.99% from its 52-week low price of $3.32. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.94 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 327.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.84%, in the last five days CCRC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $4.07-8 price level, adding 8.24% to its value on the day. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.33% in past 5-day. China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC) showed a performance of -20.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.76 Million shares which calculate 0.09 days to cover the short interests.

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (CCRC) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 44.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.22% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.33%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6 institutions for China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at CCRC for having 27.71 Thousand shares of worth $116.64 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 11.41 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $48.04 Thousand.

