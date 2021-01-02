In last trading session, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) saw 444,754 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.46 trading at $0.62 or 2.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.01 Billion. That closing price of FTAI’s stock is at a discount of -0.13% from its 52-week high price of $23.49 and is indicating a premium of 84.27% from its 52-week low price of $3.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 236.38 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.19 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.4. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.15 in the current quarter.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.71%, in the last five days FTAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $23.49- price level, adding 0.13% to its value on the day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC’s shares saw a change of 20.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2% in past 5-day. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) showed a performance of 12.41% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.09 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $23.33 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -0.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +57.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.75% for stock’s current value.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (FTAI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +84.58% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -230.36% while that of industry is 8.7. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -111.5% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -31.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $100.2 Million for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $117.7 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $161.33 Million and $112.84 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -37.9% while estimating it to be 4.3% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 75.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -134.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -14.1%

FTAI Dividends

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 25 and March 01, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.78%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.32 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.45%.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 116 institutions for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Washington State Investment Board is the top institutional holder at FTAI for having 11.79 Million shares of worth $201.89 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 5.4 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $92.51 Million.

On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd and Fidelity Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2399241 shares of worth $41.1 Million or 2.8% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 897.04 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $14.12 Million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored