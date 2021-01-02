In last trading session, Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) saw 402,005 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.1. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.84 trading at $0.17 or 1.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.67 Billion. That closing price of ATCO’s stock is at a discount of -34.87% from its 52-week high price of $14.62 and is indicating a premium of 94.19% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 603.9 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 636.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Atlas Corp. (ATCO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $11.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $11 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +24.54% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.48% for stock’s current value.

Atlas Corp. (ATCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Atlas Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +51.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 38.46% while that of industry is -4.4. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 17.4% in the current quarter and calculating 16% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $374.38 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $378.56 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $288Million and $308.4 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30% while estimating it to be 22.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 27.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.5%

ATCO Dividends

Atlas Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 10 and November 10, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 4.69%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.5 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.89%.

Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.44% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 149 institutions for Atlas Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can is the top institutional holder at ATCO for having 99.4 Million shares of worth $888.64 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 40.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 4.5 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.82% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $40.23 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Trust for Advised Port-Miller Income Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4000000 shares of worth $35.76 Million or 1.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 900Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.05 Million in the company or a holder of 0.36% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored