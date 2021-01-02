In last trading session, BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFI) saw 347,132 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.69 trading at -$0.56 or -3.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $238.78 Million. That closing price of BFI’s stock is at a discount of -41.34% from its 52-week high price of $19.35 and is indicating a premium of 2.63% from its 52-week low price of $13.33. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 396.34 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 432.06 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.93%, in the last five days BFI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $15.00- price level, adding 8.73% to its value on the day. BurgerFi International, LLC’s shares saw a change of 30.01% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.59% in past 5-day. BurgerFi International, LLC (NASDAQ:BFI) showed a performance of 9.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 81.47 Million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

BurgerFi International, LLC (BFI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored