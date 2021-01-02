In last trading session, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) saw 207,560 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.73 trading at -$0.22 or -11.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $12.84 Million. That closing price of ANCN’s stock is at a discount of -217.34% from its 52-week high price of $5.49 and is indicating a premium of 70.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.514. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 245.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.99 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -11.28%, in the last five days ANCN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $2.2989 price level, adding 24.75% to its value on the day. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 23.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.07% in past 5-day. Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN) showed a performance of 10.9% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.2 Million shares which calculate 9.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -42.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -42.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -42.2% for stock’s current value.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (ANCN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.45% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5 institutions for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at ANCN for having 369.64 Thousand shares of worth $421.39 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, which was holding about 234.4 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $267.22 Thousand.

