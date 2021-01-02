In last trading session, TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) saw 294,779 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.32 trading at -$0.61 or -4.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $318.28 Million. That closing price of TFFP’s stock is at a discount of -32.68% from its 52-week high price of $19 and is indicating a premium of 75.98% from its 52-week low price of $3.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 258.81 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 262.96 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.22 in the current quarter.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.09%, in the last five days TFFP remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $16.35- price level, adding 12.42% to its value on the day. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 167.66% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.55% in past 5-day. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) showed a performance of -8.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 469.4 Million shares which calculate 1.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $25.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 79.26% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $36. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +151.4% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 25.7% for stock’s current value.

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TFFP) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -675.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 20.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 24.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TFFP for having 2.03 Million shares of worth $37.55 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.15% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Corriente Advisors, LLC, which was holding about 1.06 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.76% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.56 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 224825 shares of worth $4.15 Million or 1.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 75.31 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.39 Million in the company or a holder of 0.34% of company’s stock.

