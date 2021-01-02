In last trading session, America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) saw 502,966 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.25 trading at $0.02 or 0.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $257.32 Million. That closing price of ATAX’s stock is at a discount of -90.59% from its 52-week high price of $8.1 and is indicating a premium of 17.18% from its 52-week low price of $3.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 504.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 235.94 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.07 in the current quarter.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.47%, in the last five days ATAX remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $4.43-4 price level, adding 4.06% to its value on the day. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P.’s shares saw a change of -44.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.19% in past 5-day. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) showed a performance of 3.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.4 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $7.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $7.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +76.47% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 76.47% for stock’s current value.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (ATAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +6.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -56.2% in the current quarter and calculating 75% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -5.4% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $14.86 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15.5 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 11.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

ATAX Dividends

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 04 and November 04, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.67%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.24 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 8.42%.

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.35% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 59 institutions for America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. that are currently holding shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC is the top institutional holder at ATAX for having 660.89 Thousand shares of worth $2.68 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is U.S. Bancorp (Minnesota), which was holding about 605.43 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.45 Million.

