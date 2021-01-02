In last trading session, AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) saw 841,882 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $14.93 trading at -$0.6 or -3.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $217.59 Million. That closing price of AMCI’s stock is at a discount of -15% from its 52-week high price of $17.17 and is indicating a premium of 34.03% from its 52-week low price of $9.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 929.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.86%, in the last five days AMCI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $17.17- price level, adding 13.02% to its value on the day. AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s shares saw a change of 47.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.78% in past 5-day. AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) showed a performance of 14.85% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 276.13 Million shares which calculate 0.3 days to cover the short interests.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (AMCI) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -201.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.65% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39 institutions for AMCI Acquisition Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at AMCI for having 2.6 Million shares of worth $26.9 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 28.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Glazer Capital LLC, which was holding about 2.03 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 22.45% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.04 Million.

