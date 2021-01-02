In last trading session, Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) saw 212,835 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.43 trading at $0.08 or 0.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.12 Billion. That closing price of CZZ’s stock is at a discount of -28.59% from its 52-week high price of $23.7 and is indicating a premium of 53.55% from its 52-week low price of $8.56. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 506.14 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 801.64 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cosan Limited (CZZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.27 in the current quarter.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.44%, in the last five days CZZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $18.50- price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Cosan Limited’s shares saw a change of -19.31% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.07% in past 5-day. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) showed a performance of 6.78% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.02 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Cosan Limited (CZZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cosan Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +18.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -91.04% while that of industry is 39.4. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -3.6% in the current quarter and calculating -52.8% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 247.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 27.22% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -1% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.45%

CZZ Dividends

Cosan Limited is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 0.61%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.11 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.83%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 160 institutions for Cosan Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. is the top institutional holder at CZZ for having 7.44 Million shares of worth $110.42 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 5.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda., which was holding about 7.19 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.79 Million.

On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 361000 shares of worth $5.36 Million or 0.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 350.06 Thousand shares on August 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $6.36 Million in the company or a holder of 0.26% of company’s stock.

