In last trading session, 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) saw 248,270 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.42 trading at $0.51 or 6.45% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $51.46 Million. That closing price of GOED’s stock is at a discount of -110.81% from its 52-week high price of $17.75 and is indicating a premium of 32.9% from its 52-week low price of $5.65. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 116.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 366.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (GOED) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -225.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 80.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 2.2% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.18%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9 institutions for 1847 Goedeker Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at GOED for having 97.55 Thousand shares of worth $665.78 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Zeke Capital Advisors LLC, which was holding about 30Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $204.75 Thousand.

