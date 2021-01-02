In last trading session, Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) saw 218,894 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.7 trading at $0.22 or 1.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $559.41 Million. That closing price of TG’s stock is at a discount of -41.98% from its 52-week high price of $23.71 and is indicating a premium of 32.28% from its 52-week low price of $11.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 445.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 272Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tredegar Corporation (TG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.33%, in the last five days TG remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $16.86- price level, adding 0.95% to its value on the day. Tredegar Corporation’s shares saw a change of -25.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.39% in past 5-day. Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG) showed a performance of 5.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 602.32 Million shares which calculate 2.21 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17 to the stock, which implies a rise of 1.8% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $17. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +1.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 1.8% for stock’s current value.

Tredegar Corporation (TG) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $845.69 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $845.69 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 5.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.9%

TG Dividends

Tredegar Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between November 09 and November 09, 2020, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.91%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.48 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.5%.

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.23% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 215 institutions for Tredegar Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TG for having 3.9 Million shares of worth $58.06 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Gamco Investors Inc, which was holding about 2.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.6% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.82 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1640056 shares of worth $25.93 Million or 4.9% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.34 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $19.93 Million in the company or a holder of 4% of company’s stock.

