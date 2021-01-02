For Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 8 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$24.53 in the current quarter.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.75%, in the last five days NBR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $60.78- price level, adding 4.2% to its value on the day. Nabors Industries Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -59.56% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.53% in past 5-day. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) showed a performance of 11.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $34.68 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -40.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +37.39% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -91.41% for stock’s current value.

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nabors Industries Ltd. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +68.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -25.9% while that of industry is 12.1. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 36.3% in the current quarter and calculating -12.3% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -30.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $419.96 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $440.24 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $714.26 Million and $715.17 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -41.2% while estimating it to be -38.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -12.6%

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.58% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 76.55%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 170 institutions for Nabors Industries Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at NBR for having 978.39 Thousand shares of worth $23.91 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 443.81 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.85 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 397199 shares of worth $20.81 Million or 5.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 160.22 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $8.39 Million in the company or a holder of 2.2% of company’s stock.

