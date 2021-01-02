In last trading session, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) saw 706,386 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $189.35 trading at $1.87 or 1% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $16.81 Billion. That closing price of IAC’s stock is at a discount of -1.26% from its 52-week high price of $191.73 and is indicating a premium of 78.45% from its 52-week low price of $40.8. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 729.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 695.34 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 19 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.75 in the current quarter.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $185.1 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -2.24% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $152 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $214. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +13.02% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -19.73% for stock’s current value.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that IAC/InterActiveCorp is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +66.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -1037.5% in the current quarter and calculating 85% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -37.6% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $771.51 Million for the same. And 10 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $778.37 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.22 Billion and $1.23 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -36.6% while estimating it to be -36.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -29.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 37.69%

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 91.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.1%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 671 institutions for IAC/InterActiveCorp that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at IAC for having 6.93 Million shares of worth $829.74 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 5.48 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.89% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $656.84 Million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 2261013 shares of worth $270.82 Million or 2.84% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.23 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $266.83 Million in the company or a holder of 2.8% of company’s stock.

