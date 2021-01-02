In last trading session, Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) saw 421,403 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.56 trading at -$0.15 or -1.4% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $346.67 Million. That closing price of DLTH’s stock is at a discount of -63.83% from its 52-week high price of $17.3 and is indicating a premium of 73.3% from its 52-week low price of $2.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 333.41 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 373.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.72 in the current quarter.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.4%, in the last five days DLTH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $11.46- price level, adding 7.85% to its value on the day. Duluth Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.8% in past 5-day. Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH) showed a performance of -28.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.56 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 70.45% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +108.33% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 32.58% for stock’s current value.

Duluth Holdings Inc. (DLTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Duluth Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +40.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -8.62% while that of industry is -21.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -4% in the current quarter and calculating 46.8% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 6.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $274.07 Million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $132.21 Million in the next quarter that will end in April 01, 2021. Company posted $259.65 Million of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.6%.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -9.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -18.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25%

Duluth Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.27% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 126 institutions for Duluth Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. is the top institutional holder at DLTH for having 1.05 Million shares of worth $12.82 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.56% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, which was holding about 867.5 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.94% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $10.6 Million.

On the other hand, Professionally Managed Portf-Hodges Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 344515 shares of worth $4.21 Million or 1.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 311.56 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.81 Million in the company or a holder of 1.06% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on.

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored