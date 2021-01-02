In last trading session, Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) saw 467,409 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.3 trading at -$0.06 or -4.41% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $199.91 Million. That closing price of CSLT’s stock is at a discount of -25.38% from its 52-week high price of $1.63 and is indicating a premium of 53.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.6. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 723.24 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 488.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.41%, in the last five days CSLT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 18.24% to its value on the day. Castlight Health, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -2.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.78% in past 5-day. Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) showed a performance of 3.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.63 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +53.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.08% for stock’s current value.

Castlight Health, Inc. (CSLT) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $32.13 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $31.3 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $36.45 Million and $39.05 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -11.8% while estimating it to be -19.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 24.9% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 30%

Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.79% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.53% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.8%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 104 institutions for Castlight Health, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at CSLT for having 17.34 Million shares of worth $19.59 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 14.6% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Raging Capital Management, Llc, which was holding about 10.08 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.39 Million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 5000000 shares of worth $5.65 Million or 4.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3.53 Million in the company or a holder of 3.37% of company’s stock.

