In last trading session, CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) saw 531,014 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.8. Company’s recent per share price level of $72.45 trading at -$2.53 or -3.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.57 Billion. That closing price of CDNA’s stock is at a discount of -10.31% from its 52-week high price of $79.92 and is indicating a premium of 82% from its 52-week low price of $13.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 740.23 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 663.95 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CareDx, Inc (CDNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -3.37%, in the last five days CDNA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $78.96- price level, adding 8.24% to its value on the day. CareDx, Inc’s shares saw a change of 235.88% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.21% in past 5-day. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) showed a performance of 26.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.81 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $68 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -6.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +10.42% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -24.09% for stock’s current value.

CareDx, Inc (CDNA) estimates and forecasts

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $53.21 Million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.92 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $35.82 Million and $38.38 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 48.5% while estimating it to be 45.7% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -52.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 60.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20%

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.88% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 279 institutions for CareDx, Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CDNA for having 5.1 Million shares of worth $193.54 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 10.36% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.63 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $137.56 Million.

On the other hand, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4197582 shares of worth $205.89 Million or 8.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.21 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $108.23 Million in the company or a holder of 4.48% of company’s stock.

