In last trading session, Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) saw 273,924 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.23 trading at -$0.05 or -3.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $162.28 Million. That closing price of WRN’s stock is at a discount of -24.39% from its 52-week high price of $1.53 and is indicating a premium of 74.8% from its 52-week low price of $0.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 230.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 293.92 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $2.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.48% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.92 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +82.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 56.1% for stock’s current value.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (WRN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.81% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28 institutions for Western Copper and Gold Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Claret Asset Management Corp is the top institutional holder at WRN for having 3.7 Million shares of worth $4.48 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.73% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 624.87 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $756.09 Thousand.

On the other hand, Jacob Small Cap Growth Fund and Jacob Micro Cap Growth Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 200000 shares of worth $242Thousand or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 200Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $242Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.15% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored