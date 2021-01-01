In last trading session, Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) saw 419,696 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.2 trading at -$0.25 or -4.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $785.83 Million. That closing price of TGS’s stock is at a discount of -39.62% from its 52-week high price of $7.26 and is indicating a premium of 28.46% from its 52-week low price of $3.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 120.4 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 134.04 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.06 in the current quarter.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -4.59%, in the last five days TGS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $5.54-6 price level, adding 6.17% to its value on the day. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A.’s shares saw a change of -27.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.59% in past 5-day. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) showed a performance of -4.94% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 482.21 Million shares which calculate 3.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 69.62% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.45. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +177.88% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.77% for stock’s current value.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lessened -2.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -58.27% while that of industry is -8.3. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -87.2% in the current quarter and calculating -144.4% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -30.7% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $187.8 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $172Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 162.6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -25.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.56% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 15.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63 institutions for Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at TGS for having 1.99 Million shares of worth $8.3 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 1.41 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.86 Million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 595250 shares of worth $3.26 Million or 0.15% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 292.35 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.41 Million in the company or a holder of 0.08% of company’s stock.

