In last trading session, TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) saw 399,826 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.96 trading at $0.09 or 10.38% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $68.86 Million. That closing price of TGA’s stock is at a discount of -56.25% from its 52-week high price of $1.5 and is indicating a premium of 68.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.3. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 315.49 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 789.84 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 10.38%, in the last five days TGA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $1.02 price level, adding 5.75% to its value on the day. TransGlobe Energy Corporation’s shares saw a change of -30.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.7% in past 5-day. TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA) showed a performance of 90.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.74 Million shares which calculate 0.03 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.51 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.83 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $2.18. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +127.08% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -13.54% for stock’s current value.

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (TGA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -19.1% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -125.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -13.14%

TransGlobe Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TGA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.09% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44 institutions for TransGlobe Energy Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at TGA for having 6.35 Million shares of worth $2.61 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 3.1 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.27 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco International Small Company Fund and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3402269 shares of worth $1.39 Million or 4.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 403.94 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $155.68 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.56% of company’s stock.

