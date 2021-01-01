In last trading session, Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) saw 532,223 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.02 trading at -$0.21 or -9.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $222.49 Million. That closing price of TLSA’s stock is at a discount of -502.48% from its 52-week high price of $12.17 and is indicating a premium of 69.5% from its 52-week low price of $0.6162. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 577.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 364.54 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -9.42%, in the last five days TLSA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $2.60-2 price level, adding 22.31% to its value on the day. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s shares saw a change of 87.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.18% in past 5-day. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) showed a performance of -18.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 330.38 Million shares which calculate 0.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 205.94% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.35 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +296.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 115.35% for stock’s current value.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TLSA) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.62% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.62%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26 institutions for Tiziana Life Sciences PLC that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at TLSA for having 350.01 Thousand shares of worth $1.17 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 69.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 224.65 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 44.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $748.08 Thousand.

On the other hand, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) S&P (R) International Small Cap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 154440 shares of worth $384.56 Thousand or 30.58% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 37.21 Thousand shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $92.66 Thousand in the company or a holder of 7.37% of company’s stock.

