In last trading session, Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) saw 748,167 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.65 trading at -$0.78 or -2.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.33 Billion. That closing price of TMHC’s stock is at a discount of -10.99% from its 52-week high price of $28.47 and is indicating a premium of 75.09% from its 52-week low price of $6.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 666.5 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.9. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.81 in the current quarter.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -2.95%, in the last five days TMHC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $27.65- price level, adding 7.23% to its value on the day. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation’s shares saw a change of 17.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.57% in past 5-day. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC) showed a performance of 1.46% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.99 Million shares which calculate 3.8 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $33.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 30.14% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $27 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $37. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +44.25% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.26% for stock’s current value.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +37.39% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -32.55% while that of industry is 9.8. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 58.8% in the current quarter and calculating 373.1% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 25.8% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.44 Billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.46 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.42 Billion and $1.26 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.6% while estimating it to be 15.4% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.4% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 31.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.4%

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 97.41% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 369 institutions for Taylor Morrison Home Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at TMHC for having 17.94 Million shares of worth $441.08 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 13.8% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 11.78 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $289.64 Million.

On the other hand, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and Vanguard Selected Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3749834 shares of worth $81Million or 2.89% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.57 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $77.15 Million in the company or a holder of 2.75% of company’s stock.

