In last trading session, Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) saw 282,153 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.7 trading at -$0.32 or -6.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $386.62 Million. That closing price of SMMT’s stock is at a discount of -30.64% from its 52-week high price of $6.14 and is indicating a premium of 74.89% from its 52-week low price of $1.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 222.11 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 179.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.5. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.37%, in the last five days SMMT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $6.02-2 price level, adding 21.93% to its value on the day. Summit Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 193.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.74% in past 5-day. Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) showed a performance of 4.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.65 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -14.89% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -14.89% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.89% for stock’s current value.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (SMMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Summit Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +42.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 100% in the current quarter and calculating 100% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -33.5% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $12.92 Million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $12.92 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $19.43 Million and $19.43 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -33.5% while estimating it to be -33.5% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 73.57% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.67% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 36.6%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20 institutions for Summit Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Polar Capital LLP is the top institutional holder at SMMT for having 5Million shares of worth $17.2 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 7.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, which was holding about 1.57 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.33% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.38 Million.

