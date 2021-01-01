In last trading session, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw 579,612 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $314.66 trading at -$4.69 or -1.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $59.66 Billion. That closing price of SPOT’s stock is at a discount of -10.1% from its 52-week high price of $346.44 and is indicating a premium of 65.3% from its 52-week low price of $109.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 831.47 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.52 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 5 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 10 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.69 in the current quarter.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.47%, in the last five days SPOT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 24 when the stock touched $336.34 price level, adding 6.45% to its value on the day. Spotify Technology S.A.’s shares saw a change of 110.4% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.88% in past 5-day. Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) showed a performance of 7.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.16 Million shares which calculate 2.74 days to cover the short interests.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Spotify Technology S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +15.9% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 219.13% while that of industry is 13.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 39.5% in the current quarter and calculating -60% decline in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 43.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

21 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.65 Billion for the same. And 15 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.73 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $1.85 Billion and $1.85 Billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 42.6% while estimating it to be 47.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 6% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -133.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 753 institutions for Spotify Technology S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at SPOT for having 21.42 Million shares of worth $5.2 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 17.94 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.35 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4839569 shares of worth $1.37 Billion or 2.7% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.52 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $611.87 Million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.

