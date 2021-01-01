In last trading session, Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) saw 298,591 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $56.14 trading at -$0.37 or -0.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.33 Billion. That closing price of SEER’s stock is at a discount of -53.42% from its 52-week high price of $86.13 and is indicating a premium of 21.62% from its 52-week low price of $44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 389.56 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 626.89 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Seer, Inc. (SEER), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $69.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 24.1% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $75. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +33.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 15.78% for stock’s current value.

Seer, Inc. (SEER) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -154.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

