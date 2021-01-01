In last trading session, P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) saw 597,283 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.59. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.05 trading at $1.03 or 20.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.06 Million. That closing price of PFIN’s stock is at a discount of -36.53% from its 52-week high price of $8.26 and is indicating a premium of 38.02% from its 52-week low price of $3.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.7 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.62 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 20.52%, in the last five days PFIN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $8.26-2 price level, adding 26.77% to its value on the day. P&F Industries, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.47% in past 5-day. P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN) showed a performance of 23.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 415Thousand shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.

P&F Industries, Inc. (PFIN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 587% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 53.6% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.59% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 40.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11 institutions for P&F Industries, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at PFIN for having 63.26 Thousand shares of worth $277.08 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 2.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 24.37 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.77% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $106.72 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 19462 shares of worth $85.24 Thousand or 0.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.34 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $79.75 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.

