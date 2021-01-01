In last trading session, OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) saw 258,571 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.63. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.45 trading at -$0.07 or -1.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $180.37 Million. That closing price of ONCS’s stock is at a discount of -7.29% from its 52-week high price of $6.92 and is indicating a premium of 83.88% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 293.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 276.32 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.7. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.36 in the current quarter.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -1.07%, in the last five days ONCS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $6.75-4 price level, adding 4.44% to its value on the day. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s shares saw a change of 256.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.42% in past 5-day. OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) showed a performance of 24.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 612.71 Million shares which calculate 2.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 26.05% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +55.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 0.78% for stock’s current value.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (ONCS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 31.3% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 40.5% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 57.13% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.86% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 31 institutions for OncoSec Medical Incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONCS for having 402.72 Thousand shares of worth $1.36 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 1.44% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 192.82 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $651.75 Thousand.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 100789 shares of worth $340.67 Thousand or 0.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 84.2 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $284.58 Thousand in the company or a holder of 0.3% of company’s stock.

