In last trading session, Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) saw 228,556 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.88 trading at -$2.42 or -6.86% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.28 Billion. That closing price of NRIX’s stock is at a discount of -59.31% from its 52-week high price of $52.38 and is indicating a premium of 53.74% from its 52-week low price of $15.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 221.84 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 163.87 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.6. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.54 in the current quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $40.4 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.87% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $34 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $53. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +61.19% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 3.41% for stock’s current value.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NRIX) estimates and forecasts

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.74 Million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.94 Million in the next quarter that will end in February 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -130.2% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.41% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.12% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93 institutions for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Svennilson Peter is the top institutional holder at NRIX for having 6.76 Million shares of worth $235.85 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 17.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TRV GP III, LLC, which was holding about 5.42 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.96% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $189.3 Million.

On the other hand, Hartford Healthcare Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of October 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 509405 shares of worth $12.88 Million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 497.74 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $17.38 Million in the company or a holder of 1.28% of company’s stock.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market



Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on..

Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing.

Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free.

.

Sponsored