In last trading session, LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) saw 321,693 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.74. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.54 trading at $0.02 or 0.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $283.91 Million. That closing price of LITB’s stock is at a discount of -53.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.89 and is indicating a premium of 77.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 292.69 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 515.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.79%, in the last five days LITB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $2.57-1 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 141.9% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.72% in past 5-day. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB) showed a performance of -18.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 336.15 Million shares which calculate 0.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.11% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $3. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +18.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 18.11% for stock’s current value.

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (LITB) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $78.49 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $77.08 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $65.65 Million and $64.36 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 19.6% while estimating it to be 19.8% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 101% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 45%

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.92% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.79%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 14 institutions for LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates, LP is the top institutional holder at LITB for having 6.46 Million shares of worth $12.46 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 16.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is TB Alternative Assets Ltd., which was holding about 2.54 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.48% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.9 Million.

