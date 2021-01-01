In last trading session, Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) saw 556,104 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.3. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.49 trading at $0.1 or 4.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $211.16 Million. That closing price of MHLD’s stock is at a discount of -4.42% from its 52-week high price of $2.6 and is indicating a premium of 84.74% from its 52-week low price of $0.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 295.51 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 259.82 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 4.18%, in the last five days MHLD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $2.60-4 price level, adding 4.23% to its value on the day. Maiden Holdings, Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 232.% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.14% in past 5-day. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) showed a performance of 17.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.21 Million shares which calculate 0.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.5 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -39.76% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump -39.76% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -39.76% for stock’s current value.

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (MHLD) estimates and forecasts

Company posted $183.1 Million and $133.99 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 119.9% while estimating it to be 179.6% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 77% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12%

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.1% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.17% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 46 institutions for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. 683 Capital Management LLC is the top institutional holder at MHLD for having 7.88 Million shares of worth $9.61 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 9.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 4.3 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.07% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.25 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1741731 shares of worth $2.12 Million or 2.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.18 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.44 Million in the company or a holder of 1.39% of company’s stock.

