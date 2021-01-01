In last trading session, GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw 453,656 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.17. Company’s recent per share price level of $93.64 trading at -$0.4 or -0.43% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.13 Billion. That closing price of GDS’s stock is at a discount of -7.33% from its 52-week high price of $100.5 and is indicating a premium of 53.79% from its 52-week low price of $43.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 600.27 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 928.4 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GDS Holdings Limited (GDS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 23 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 20 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.16 in the current quarter.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.43%, in the last five days GDS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $94.29- price level, adding 0.69% to its value on the day. GDS Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 81.54% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.3% in past 5-day. GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) showed a performance of 4.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.19 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GDS Holdings Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +13.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0% while that of industry is 13.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -45.5% in the current quarter and calculating 72.7% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 48.9% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $251.11 Million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $274.62 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $168.49 Million and $177.24 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 49% while estimating it to be 54.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -1.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -4.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 59.05% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 61.4%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 451 institutions for GDS Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd is the top institutional holder at GDS for having 15.84 Million shares of worth $1.3 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 18.3% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is 12 West Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 9.99 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.54% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $817.35 Million.

On the other hand, College Retirement Equities Fund-Global Equities Account and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1376248 shares of worth $112.62 Million or 1.59% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.35 Million shares on July 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $107.99 Million in the company or a holder of 1.55% of company’s stock.

