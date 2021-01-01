In last trading session, China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) saw 226,082 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.38 trading at -$0.09 or -6.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $46.9 Million. That closing price of CHNR’s stock is at a discount of -337.68% from its 52-week high price of $6.04 and is indicating a premium of 57.97% from its 52-week low price of $0.58. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 367.3 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 414.88 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 0. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas none see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -6.12%, in the last five days CHNR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $1.8 price level, adding 23.33% to its value on the day. China Natural Resources, Inc.’s shares saw a change of -33.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.33% in past 5-day. China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) showed a performance of -5.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 25.21 Million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

China Natural Resources, Inc. (CHNR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 8.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 72.2% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.34% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7 institutions for China Natural Resources, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC is the top institutional holder at CHNR for having 66.12 Thousand shares of worth $74.06 Thousand. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 0.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, which was holding about 18.55 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.78 Thousand.

