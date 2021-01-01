In last trading session, IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) saw 245,188 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.55 trading at $0.41 or 3.12% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $142.32 Million. That closing price of IEC’s stock is at a discount of -2.95% from its 52-week high price of $13.95 and is indicating a premium of 63.1% from its 52-week low price of $5. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 208.88 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 109.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.18 in the current quarter.

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.12%, in the last five days IEC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, Dec 31 when the stock touched $13.95- price level, adding 2.87% to its value on the day. IEC Electronics Corp.’s shares saw a change of 49.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved 20.55% in past 5-day. IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC) showed a performance of 36.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.9 Million shares which calculate 0.11 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $14.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 5.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $14.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $14.25. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +5.17% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 5.17% for stock’s current value.

IEC Electronics Corp. (IEC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $50.1 Million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $49.47 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 29.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 39.9% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

IEC Electronics Corp. (NASDAQ:IEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.31% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43 institutions for IEC Electronics Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at IEC for having 851.4 Thousand shares of worth $7.36 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 558.45 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.83 Million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Frank Fds-Camelot Event Driven Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 453117 shares of worth $3.92 Million or 4.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 235.32 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $2.04 Million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.

