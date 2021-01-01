In last trading session, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw 682,729 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.28 trading at $0 or 0% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $734.09 Million. That closing price of HFRO’s stock is at a discount of -25% from its 52-week high price of $12.85 and is indicating a premium of 31.71% from its 52-week low price of $7.02. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 377.07 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 448.8 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

HFRO Dividends

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 9.24%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.92 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105 institutions for Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at HFRO for having 4.72 Million shares of worth $40.56 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 6.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Herzfeld (Thomas J.) Advisors, Inc, which was holding about 2.15 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $18.47 Million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco Income Composite ETF and Starboard Investment Tr-Matisse Discounted Closed End Fund Strategy are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of November 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 1343906 shares of worth $12.1 Million or 1.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.07 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $9.15 Million in the company or a holder of 1.48% of company’s stock.

