In last trading session, Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) saw 484,237 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.71 trading at -$0.03 or -0.8% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $411.42 Million. That closing price of GSS’s stock is at a discount of -40.16% from its 52-week high price of $5.2 and is indicating a premium of 50.13% from its 52-week low price of $1.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 259.06 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 364.29 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.14 in the current quarter.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) trade information

In the face of being in the red today for losing -0.8%, in the last five days GSS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $3.93-5 price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. Golden Star Resources Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -2.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.33% in past 5-day. Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS) showed a performance of -3.64% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.58 Million shares which calculate 0 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.06 to the stock, which implies a rise of 63.34% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +88.68% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 34.77% for stock’s current value.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (GSS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golden Star Resources Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +36.4% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 75% while that of industry is 23.5. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 180% in the current quarter and calculating 1700% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.1% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.2% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -187.8% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10%

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSE:GSS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 34.91% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.63% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70 institutions for Golden Star Resources Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. CPMG INC is the top institutional holder at GSS for having 9.74 Million shares of worth $41.98 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 8.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Franklin Resources, Inc., which was holding about 4.89 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.07 Million.

On the other hand, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 3929533 shares of worth $17.68 Million or 3.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.02 Million shares on November 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $11.64 Million in the company or a holder of 2.72% of company’s stock.

