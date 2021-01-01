In last trading session, Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) saw 836,377 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.4 trading at $0.28 or 0.66% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.8 Billion. That closing price of GLPI’s stock is at a discount of -20.26% from its 52-week high price of $50.99 and is indicating a premium of 69.25% from its 52-week low price of $13.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 745.31 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.56 in the current quarter.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.66%, in the last five days GLPI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, Dec 28 when the stock touched $43.19- price level, adding 1.83% to its value on the day. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc.’s shares saw a change of 0.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.24% in past 5-day. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) showed a performance of 2.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.37 Million shares which calculate 3.12 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $46.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.47% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $41 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +22.64% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -3.3% for stock’s current value.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (GLPI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +21.87% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.58% while that of industry is -3.2. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.8% in the current quarter and calculating 25% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop 0% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $300.43 Million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $300.11 Million in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $288.98 Million and $283.48 Million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 4% while estimating it to be 5.9% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.7% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 14.6% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.03%

GLPI Dividends

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 18 and February 22, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 1.14%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.48 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.97%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.79% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 499 institutions for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at GLPI for having 29Million shares of worth $1.07 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 12.61% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital World Investors, which was holding about 17.63 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.67% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $651.01 Million.

On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 13727471 shares of worth $506.96 Million or 5.97% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.3 Million shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $337.92 Million in the company or a holder of 4.04% of company’s stock.

