In last trading session, First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) saw 225,192 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.7 trading at $0.2 or 1.9% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $213.82 Million. That closing price of FEN’s stock is at a discount of -117.66% from its 52-week high price of $23.29 and is indicating a premium of 43.64% from its 52-week low price of $6.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 173.8 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 124.37 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.9%, in the last five days FEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, Dec 30 when the stock touched $10.85- price level, adding 1.38% to its value on the day. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund’s shares saw a change of -52.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN) showed a performance of -0.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.59 Million shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (FEN) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

FEN Dividends

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is more likely release its next earnings report in March, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 11.21%, the share has a forward dividend of 1.2 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 11.63%.

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:FEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.06% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.02% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69 institutions for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund that are currently holding shares of the company. Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC is the top institutional holder at FEN for having 733.08 Thousand shares of worth $6.64 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 3.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc, which was holding about 478.63 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.39% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.34 Million.

On the other hand, Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund and Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 231382 shares of worth $2.1 Million or 1.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 138.99 Thousand shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $1.26 Million in the company or a holder of 0.69% of company’s stock.

