In last trading session, COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) saw 290,243 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $47.64 trading at -$0.84 or -1.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.71 Billion. That closing price of CMPS’s stock is at a discount of -29.49% from its 52-week high price of $61.69 and is indicating a premium of 52.75% from its 52-week low price of $22.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 277.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 504.05 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.8. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, none rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. None suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$1.05 in the current quarter.

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) trade information

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $65 to the stock, which implies a rise of 36.44% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $80. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +67.93% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of 4.95% for stock’s current value.

COMPASS Pathways plc (CMPS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -48.4% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 16.01% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 16.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 42 institutions for COMPASS Pathways plc that are currently holding shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors Llc is the top institutional holder at CMPS for having 1.05 Million shares of worth $36.55 Million. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 15.63% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Logos Global Management LP, which was holding about 500Thousand shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.46% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.45 Million.

On the other hand, Victory Portfolios-Victory RS Small Cap Growth Fund and USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 183720 shares of worth $6.41 Million or 2.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 93.74 Thousand shares on October 30, 2020, making its stake of worth around $3Million in the company or a holder of 1.4% of company’s stock.

