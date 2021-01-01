In last trading session, Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) saw 411,573 shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $87.37 trading at $0.91 or 1.05% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.06 Billion. That closing price of CINF’s stock is at a discount of -32.23% from its 52-week high price of $115.53 and is indicating a premium of 47.27% from its 52-week low price of $46.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.29 Million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 928.12 Million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while none recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. None analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $1.16 in the current quarter.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.05%, in the last five days CINF remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, Dec 29 when the stock touched $88.69- price level, adding 1.49% to its value on the day. Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of -16.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.94% in past 5-day. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) showed a performance of 14.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.35 Million shares which calculate 0.01 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $82.33 to the stock, which implies targetted prices is already lagging behind -5.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $65 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $100. It follows that stock’s current price would jump +14.46% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -25.6% for stock’s current value.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cincinnati Financial Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added +34.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -33.1% while that of industry is -11.5. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2021. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decline by -5.7% in the current quarter and calculating 26.2% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to drop -18% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.66 Billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.67 Billion in the next quarter that will end in March 01, 2021. Company posted $2.15 Billion of sales in current quarter a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to drop by -23.1% while estimating it to be -1785.1% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.8% during past 5 years. In 2021, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 593.3% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -3.33%

CINF Dividends

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 03 and February 08, 2021, and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 2.78%, the share has a forward dividend of 2.4 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 2.67%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.85% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 67.57% percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 72.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 786 institutions for Cincinnati Financial Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CINF for having 17.93 Million shares of worth $1.4 Billion. And as of September 29, 2020, it was holding 11.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 14.88 Million shares on September 29, 2020. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.16 Billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager was holding 4280532 shares of worth $333.75 Million or 2.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.56 Million shares on September 29, 2020, making its stake of worth around $277.95 Million in the company or a holder of 2.22% of company’s stock.

